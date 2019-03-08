Budleigh defeated by visiting Port of Bristol

Sunday saw the visit of the Port of Bristol touring team to Budleigh, writes David Roberts.

On what proved to be a great social occasion, it was the visitors who prevailed over six rinks winning on four and taking the spoils, 112-88. The best of the Budleigh rinks was that of Anne Goddard, Gwen Hurst, Peter Hillman and skip Bill Barber scoring four on the last end to win 18-15, whilst Ann Vincent, Andrew Scudder, Ralph Cartwright and Mo Bond held on to take their rink 19-17.

The club play Starcoss and Seaton in mixed friendlies in the coming week whilst both the ladies and men play Heavitree and Tiverton in their respective Triples League's.

There's also action for Peter Hillman, Paul Griffin and David Roberts, who travel to Chardstock to play their Unbadged Triples Match in the Devon Bowls competition.