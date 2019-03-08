Budleigh Croquet Club net first win of the campaign

Budleigh Croquet Club action from Saturday, June 5, 1999. Picture: Simon Horn Copyright 2002

Budleigh Croquet Club celebrated success last week with a first win of the campaign for their Association Croquet Federation League team.

Taking on what looked a strong visiting team from East Dorset, Budleigh won 5-2.

There were a number of outstanding performances from the home players, most notably by Wendy Dominguez and Sam Watts in their singles games, that helped to see Budleigh to what was a resounding success.

Federation League (South) table before the latest matches

P W L F A NG

Exeter 4 3 1 17 11 6

Nailsea & District 4 3 1 15 13 2

Kingston Maurward 4 2 2 14 10 4

Sidmouth 5 2 3 15 18 -3

East Dorset 3 1 2 9 12 -3

Budleigh Salterton 2 0 2 3 9 -6

NG - net games