Budleigh Croquet Club net first win of the campaign
PUBLISHED: 19:21 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 19:22 23 July 2019
Budleigh Croquet Club celebrated success last week with a first win of the campaign for their Association Croquet Federation League team.
Taking on what looked a strong visiting team from East Dorset, Budleigh won 5-2.
There were a number of outstanding performances from the home players, most notably by Wendy Dominguez and Sam Watts in their singles games, that helped to see Budleigh to what was a resounding success.
Federation League (South) table before the latest matches
P W L F A NG
Exeter 4 3 1 17 11 6
Nailsea & District 4 3 1 15 13 2
Kingston Maurward 4 2 2 14 10 4
Sidmouth 5 2 3 15 18 -3
East Dorset 3 1 2 9 12 -3
Budleigh Salterton 2 0 2 3 9 -6
NG - net games