Budleigh Croquet Club Charity competition win for Adrienne and Sam
PUBLISHED: 13:42 09 April 2019
Archant
Budleigh Salterton Croquet Club started its 2019 season with a major charity event in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society, writes Judith Moore.
Thirty-six players took part to compete in what is certainly a fast-moving and fun variant of Association Croquet.
At the end of the day, players and spectators enjoyed a delicious cream tea served up by club member Val Chilcott and her team of helpers, while watching a closely fought final that saw Adrienne Hebdidge and Sam Watts just edge out Shelley Hennell and Nigel Amos.
An enjoyable day and a great boost for the Alzheimer’s Society with over £400 raised!
The croquet club welcomes new members and will be holding open days on May 9 and 12.
See www.budleighcroquet.org for details.