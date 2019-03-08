Budleigh Croquet Club Charity competition win for Adrienne and Sam

Budleigh Croquet Club manager Peter Moore awards prizes to Adrienne Hebdidge and Sam Watts after their win in the charity event held at the club in support of Alzheimer’s. Picture JUDITH MOORE Archant

Budleigh Salterton Croquet Club started its 2019 season with a major charity event in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society, writes Judith Moore.

Thirty-six players took part to compete in what is certainly a fast-moving and fun variant of Association Croquet.

At the end of the day, players and spectators enjoyed a delicious cream tea served up by club member Val Chilcott and her team of helpers, while watching a closely fought final that saw Adrienne Hebdidge and Sam Watts just edge out Shelley Hennell and Nigel Amos.

An enjoyable day and a great boost for the Alzheimer’s Society with over £400 raised!

The croquet club welcomes new members and will be holding open days on May 9 and 12.

See www.budleighcroquet.org for details.