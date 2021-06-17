Brilliant win on the road for Budleigh

Published: 12:00 AM June 17, 2021

Budleigh Salterton CC are targeting the top five positions in the A Division of the Devon Cricket League after a resounding 70-run victory at struggling Abbotskerswell, accumulating 19 points in the process.

The Abbots put Budleigh into bat and it looked an excellent decision, as the home side removed Charles Parkin with just the second ball of the day and Budleigh were in serious trouble on 26-4 after just five overs.

Jack England and Ed Doble managed to settle things down with a partnership of 39, with England scoring a patient 12 from 43 balls before being bowled. Tom Oxland joined Doble at the crease and again provided a steady partner for the man in form.

However, when Oxland lost his wicket, the score of 97-6 looked well below the par. Doble was the main hope and he added a further 57-run partnership with captain Lloyd Murrin, who ended with 34.

Joel Murphy joined Doble for another steady stand, as the tail wagged hard for Budleigh, but it was Doble who rightly took the applause, trooping off with an unbeaten 75 after taking his side to a respectable total of 210.

From an early position of dominance, Abbotskerswell now had a big task on their hands and they started the reply well enough, reaching the half-century without loss before Murphy found a crucial lbw.

Matt Kimber took the second wicket with the Abbots on 80 and Budleigh still had a lot of work to do, but a sharp run out from Murrin and Ed Doble’s first wicket changed the dynamic of the match.

On 97-4, Abbotskerswell were struggling and a quickfire trio of wickets took Budleigh to the verge of victory.

Almost inevitably after such an inspired batting performance, Doble was the man to wrap up the victory, searing through the Abbotskerswell tail to finish with astonishing figures of 4-7. Murphy wasn’t far behind with an impressive 3-25.

Budleigh are back on the road this weekend and a trip to second-placed North Devon CC for a serious test of their improving form.