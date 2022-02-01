News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > Sport

Budleigh concede late penalty in scrappy 1-1 draw with Alphington

Author Picture Icon

Tim Herbert

Published: 1:30 PM February 1, 2022
Budleigh Salterton Team Photo - Credit: Budleigh Salterton FC

Budleigh Salterton are within just two points of third-placed Topsham Town in the Devon Football League North & East Division after a battling 1-1 draw with Alphington. 

The game threatened to burst into life with Alphas goalkeeper Lee Waring producing fine saves to deny the Budleigh attack but the first half was a generally tepid affair. 

Midfield scrappiness continued to be theme after the break until a slip in the Alphington defence presented Jack Hocking with the opening goal. A long clearance from Budleigh ‘keeper Jack Pepperell was mis-judged by the visiting defence, allowing Hocking to race clear and lob a stranded Waring. 

The Robins were heading toward three more hard-earned points when a needless challenge gifted the Alphas with a penalty 15 minutes from time and Josh Hole stepped up to earn his side a draw.  

Budleigh travel to Exmouth Town 2nds for a local derby this weekend.   

Non-League Football
Budleigh News

Author Picture Icon