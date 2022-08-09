Budleigh cling on for narrow and tense win

Cricket fans were treated to a Devon League classic at Budleigh Salterton on Saturday, as the home side held on for a nail-biting eight-run victory against a dangerous Torquay side.

Both teams have been flirting behind the top two all season and there was very little between them on the day, as Budleigh chose to bat first on a glorious sunny day.

The openers looked steady through the early overs but a mis-timed shot from Dylan Penberthy-Hutchings saw him caught and bowled by Tom Drake.

Will Oxland, however, offered very little to the visiting attack and played superbly for his 60, eventually falling leg before to Drake. At the other end, Chathura Peiris compiled yet another fluent innings for his growing scrapbook, reaching 57 from 60 balls.

Max Mejzner is another Budleigh batsman enjoying a good campaign and he played well again, putting together an entertaining 47 from 43 balls. The top four took their side to 191/4 and a decent 20 not out from skipper Lloyd Murrin helped Budleigh to close on 272/6.

Peiris then struck early with the ball, removing opener Harry Passenger for six. Joel Murphy trapped Tim Western lbw and Edward Doble grabbed the important wicket of Torquay captain Chris Kelmere for 22.

Budleigh were looking favourites with Torquay toiling on 62/3 but the game turned with a brilliant partnership of 139 between Jiniv Joshi (96) and Reuben Stanley (32). It looked like the duo might win the game for Torquay but Doble had other plans, bowling the impressive Joshi when four short of his century.

While the Torquay middle order had clawed their side back into the game, Budleigh had done well to keep the run rate down. Jono Colegate upped the tempo with an unbeaten 29 from 19 balls but he just ran out of time, as Torquay finished on 264/7, eight runs short of their target.

It was a great game of cricket and Budleigh are just eight points behind Plympton in second with this weekend giving them a trip to struggling Barton, who are also from Torbay.