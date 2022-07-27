Budleigh CC flying high across the age groups

With the weather set fair, all the teams at Budleigh Salterton Cricket Club have made up for some of the seasons early fixture losses with a spate of games. This week saw a team in every age group line up in their respective league and cups.

First up, the defending District Champs (U12s) took on Clyst St George away in the League - Batting first saw the home side reach 55 all out from only 14 overs - wickets shared amongst Itsie Marks, Charlie Eade, Oscar Simms and Daniel Grace. In reply, the visitors knocked off the runs in just 8.2 overs - Theo James and Alfie Gray doing the damage.

The U13s, who (along with the U11s) are the only team with remaining cup interests this season, took on Topsham CC in the plate semi-final - a team they have had good success against previously.

And so it played out, with the beaten finalists from last year putting 140 on the board - Tom O’Connor and Marcus Robinson doing the damage - before the bowlers set about their usual business and dismissed the home side for just 49 - George Stone taking four wickets in his four-over spell with great support from George Mills as well. They proceed to the Plate final, where they will take on Heathcoat CC.

The U14s took on local rivals Exmouth at home. Exmouth batted first and their class up top showed with Elijah Pyne and Tom Rintoul both retiring on 42 and 40 respectively. Budleigh kept in the fight and came back strongly restricting Exmouth to 143 on a race outfield.

In reply, Budleigh stuttered but got back on track with superb knocks from Otto Salih and Ted McCaffery (27 & 37) - but ultimately couldn’t get over the line, needing just 14 to win. Budleigh still remain top of the U14 Central League.

The U14s also took on a strong Kenn CC side over the weekend but didn’t quite have enough in the tank and ran out of steam chasing 141.

Two fixtures in quick succession for the U15s saw them take on first Topsham, then Exeter CC. The strong batting line-up saw Budleigh put a hefty 183 on the board against Topsham - but the visitors could only muster 69 off their 20 overs.

Nate James scoring a superb 50, and so did Fin Shipton, as he was elevated up the order. Otto Salih was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2-0-2-2 and George Stone, Jack Waldron and Hattie Real also getting in on the action.

Table topping rivals Exeter then paid a visit to Ottermouth in blistering heat and elected to bat. A very tight fielding performance gave Exeter a measly 106. The Shipton Express gave nothing away, finishing with figures of 4-2-5-2 before the batters came in and, despite an early wobble, reached the total in just 14 overs with Will Down the star of the show with a superb 50.

The final fixture saw an U11 side take on Seaton away in the PEDYCL Plate Final no less! This U11s side, who have had some ups and downs, have diligently stuck to their guns - and it was about to pay off.

The visitors (Budleigh CC) quickly set about putting a total on the board with the top order quickly racing to 89 - Theo James retiring on 30 and cameos from Charlie Eade and Bobby Ralph saw them to 113 off their 20 overs.

In reply, the bowling performance was superb and home side were all out for 75 in 16 overs. Theo Campbell was the star, taking four wickets off just two overs to secure the win and the first silverware of the year for the Junior Section!

A brilliant week all-round from the junior sides