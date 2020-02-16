Advanced search

Budleigh Buzzhawks take over top spot in the Ashbury Dental Care Evening League

PUBLISHED: 12:25 16 February 2020

Archant

Despite the grim weather bowls has continued at Budleigh and two recent friendly matches produced mixed fortunes.

Both fixtures were against neighbours Madeira. The first was a mixed encounter that Budleigh won in convincing fashion thanks to strong performances from the rinks skipped by Mo Bond and Gerry Roberts.

However, Madeira exacted sweet revenge in a meeting of the respective club's men's teams with their success thanks to good margins of success for rinks involving Bob Finch and Leighton Burston. Matches with our nearest neighbours always produce enjoyable afternoons and these were no exception.

With few fixtures remaining in the Ashbury Dental Care Evening League, competition at the top of the table is increasing.

Budleigh's Buzzhawks took five of the six points available from their latest match with Madeira's Bluebirds and are now league leaders, although nearest rivals, the Robins, do have a game in hand.

Brian Ward, Peter Cooper and Simon Weclawek, who were all-square after 16 ends, served up a strong finish to win by 16 shots to 14 while Paul Griffin's trio hung on for a 14-all draw.

Now to the internal competitions which have been on-going and successfully through to the second round of the internal two-wood are; David Tomlinson, Brian Crook, Peter Cooper, Don Huish and Gerard McCarthy - congratulations to al ! L!

Congratulations are also due to Dick Mitchell, who received his county badge at a recent match with Berkshire. John Dill was also picked for this game but there was to be no happy ending as Berkshire won!

