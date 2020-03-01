Budleigh Buzzhawks still in the hunt for title honours after win over Exonia

Sidmouth bowling club friendly. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2435. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

In the Ashbury Dental Care Evening League the Madeira Robins won on both rinks in their latest match with clubmates the Bluebirds, writes Don Huish.

The resulting six points must strengthen their hopes to end the season as league champions!

Bob Finch's rink won by 18 shots to 11 while, on the second rink, Ken Roberts' side encountered stiff resistance from Leighton Burston's Bluebirds, whose late challenge took them within two shots of a draw.

Madeira Robins are currently in pole postion to go on and secure the top honour, but their nearest rinals, Budleigh Buzzhawks, have not given up on their own challenge for the tiel, as evidenced by their 45-26 demolition of the Exonia Eagles!

Tony Lim, Tony Hanson and Simon Weclawek cruised to a convincing 27-14 victory and David Tomlinson's trio won comfortably by 18 shots to 12.

Away from the Ashbury Dental Care Evening League, there were two friendles contested last week and both were away from Budleigh where there were contrasting results!

Our ladies journeyed to Axminster where they found the home side to be in fine form as they took the match honours to the tune of a 42-26 final score.

However, at the other end of the 'result scale' four ladies were included in the two triples teams that pair a visit to Honiton where they chalked up an impressive success.

Margaret Avery, Joan Shaw and Gerry Roberts had a great game, winning by a margin of 10 shots at 23-13 with their cause aided, in no small measure when they scored a six on the sixth end.

The scorecard for Ann Vincent, Don Huish and Mo Bond's match included a five, and, after the sixth end they were never headed, finishing 18 shots to 12. The Budleigh teams had journeyed through hail and sleet to reach Honiton, but a warm welcome and a pleasant afternoon's bowling made it all worthwhile!