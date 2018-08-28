Budleigh Buzzhawks soar to Evening League top spot

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

The Budleigh Bowls Evening League has seen the top spot change hands on a number of occasions this season, but, as we enter into the last few weeks of this competition it is the Budleigh Buzzhawks who are showing their quality as they lead the pack after a fine win against Sidmouth, writes David Roberts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bill Barber, Brian Evans and skip Leighton Burston raced to a seven shot lead, fended off a fightback and went on to take their rink 18-13, whilst Tony Lim, Tony Hanson and David Roberts were always in control to win impressively 28-8.

In the other fixture, the Exonia Eagles took all six points against the Budleigh Falcons, winning 40-30.

The Buzzhawks meet second-placed Maderia Robins this coming week where a win for the Buzzhawks could see them go ten points clear.

The Budleigh men visited local rivals Sidmouth in a three rink encounter and just lost out overall by one shot, 54-55, winning on one rink only where there was a fine team performance from Mike Killoran, Tony Hanson, Brian Ward and skip David Roberts 29-11.

The weather cleared late in the week as Budleigh welcomed Exonia over two mixed rinks and it was the visitors who took away the spoils with an overall 38-31 win.

Best of the Budleigh rinks was that of Derek Stanley, Stephen Lacey, Di Dixon and Joan Shaw, who just missed out losing 19-20.

The ladies kept up their good form in the Devon Triples Lane Trophy against ISCA with a 71-71 draw over four rinks.

Marion Lacey, Ann Vincent and Mo Bond won well at home, 26-17, with Mellisa Camp, Di Lowe and Joan Shaw drawing their rink 13-13.

The Tuesday Triples League saw another win for Team Oak – Brian Alabaster, Bill Barber and Dawn Graham – and for Team Beech –Melissa Camp, Peter Burch and Tony Hanson.

The club’s internal competitions are progressing well, thanks to the great organisation from Gerard McCarthy and Dawn Graham.

In the men’s 106 competition, there were wins for Leighton Burston, David Tomlinson, Paul Griffin and Richard Cooper whilst Paul Griffin is the first to reach the four wood semi-final in a thrilling match as he came back against Richard Cooper to score eight shots over the last five ends to win 21-20.

In the ladies’ events, Margaret Avery, Mo Bond, Dawn Graham and Di Dixon have progressed to the next round of the four wood with Margaret Avery and Mo Bond through in the two wood.

The 106 competition sees Dawn Graham, Mo Bond, Hilary Medley and Margaret Avery progressing and in the ‘Rene French’ Round Robin Pairs, there have been wins for Joan Cowing and Mo Bond and for Melissa Camp and Joan Shaw.

The Budleigh Evening League latest table

P RW RL RT GW F A Pts

Buzzhawks 7 11 3 0 5 278 209 32

Robins 8 8 8 0 6 287 229 28

Eagles 8 9 7 0 4 283 246 26

Falcons 8 9 7 0 4 269 284 26

Bluebirds 8 5 11 0 3 251 305 16

Sidmouth 7 4 10 0 1 196 291 10