Budleigh Buzzhawks edge out Madeira Bluebirds in Ashbury Dental Care Evening League encounter

PUBLISHED: 14:33 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:46 14 October 2019

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

A three rink men's friendly at Madeira ended in favour of the hosts by 63 shots to 46, writes Don Huish.

The best of the travelling teams was the one comprising of Tony Lim, Tony Hanson, Gerry Roberts together with Madeira bowler Roger Davis, guesting for Budleigh.

Gerry's squad drew level at 16-all with one end to play only to be pipped at the post when their opponents scored two on the 21st end!

Budleigh ladies also played a three rink friendly at Madeira and fared considerably better than their male counterparts, winning on one rink and drawing on another.

Each of the rinks benefitted from the loan of a Madeira lady and Margaret Avery, P Preece, Joan Cowing and Mo Bond scored a six on the final end to win 23-19.

Ann Vincent, Lilian Grainger, D Grundy, and Celia Mangeng held on for a 15-all draw, but overall the hosts won by five shots.

While one of the two mixed rinks visiting Exonia sank without trace, Margaret Avery, Bunty Hudson, Gerry Roberts and John Dill had a great game and won by 23 shots to 15.

However, their success wasn't sufficient to prevent Exonia winning overall by 43 to 29, but this did not spoil an enjoyable afternoon and we look forward to a re-match at home later in the season.

Both Budleigh sides saw action this week in the Ashbury Dental Care Evening League.

The Buzzhawks met the Madeira Bluebirds and have established themselves as early front runners with a 35-30 victory.

The win came courtesy of Peter Cooper, Mike Killoran and David Tomlinson who scored 24 shots to their opponents' 14.

The Falcons bounced back from last week's defeat and earned four points from their encounter with the Exonia Eagles.

Richard Cooper, Bob Gooch and Don Huish quickly took an early lead, maintained it throughout, to finish with a score of 27 shots to 14.

Brian Evan's trio came close to adding two more points to the evening's tally when, after a game of fluctuating fortunes, lost by just two.

