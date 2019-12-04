Budleigh Buzzhawks climb to the top of the Ashbury Dental Care Evening League

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

A two-rink home friendly with Sidmouth saw the rink honours shared but the overall scores told a different story, writes Don Huish.

The score on Sidmouth's winning rink was 22 shots to 17, but on the second rink, Melissa Camp, Bunty Hudson and Joan Shaw were ruthless, allowing their opponents to score on just four ends and their score was 26-5.

While it is never easy to travel to compete in the exacting Exonia Evening League, and return home victorious, Gerard McCarthy, Brian Evans and Paul Griffin did just that, recording an 18-11 success over hosts 'The Crusaders' - well done, one and all.

The past week saw two important matches take place in the Ashbury Dental Care Evening League and both had an effect on the latest league table positions.

The Budleigh Buzzhawks met the Falcons and won by 38 shots to 33 and this six point victory propelled them to the top of the table. Rod Freer, Paul Griffin and Simon Weclawek had an easy plus 16 win for the Buzzhawks while Richard Cooper, Brian Evans and Brian Crook gained two points for the Falcons with a plus 11 win.

Meanwhile, Madeira Robins might have leap-frogged the Buzzhawks to the top of the table but their encounter with the Exonia Eagles yielded just two points although this was enough to give them second place.

These two points came courtesy of David MaCauley's trio, but on the second rink the Eagles mauled their opponents 25 to 10 and their resultant four points put them in third place.

The Devon County Indoor Bowls Association (DCIBA) Presidents were welcomed to Cricket Field Lane by Peter Burch, who introduced a festive note to the refreshments by regaling the teams with mince pies and clotted cream!

Captain Peter Cooper, skipping Derek Stanley, Mike Killoran and Paul Griffin, saw a 10-shot shot advantage disappear before scoring a single on the final end to secure a 16-all draw.

John Dill's side, eight shots adrift after nine ends, clawed their way back before being edged out by a margin of just two shots and a most pleasant afternoon concluded with the Presidents winning by 31 shots to 29.