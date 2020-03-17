Advanced search

Budleigh Buzzhawks are the 2020 Ashbury Dental Care Evening League runners-up

PUBLISHED: 11:05 17 March 2020

Generic Budleigh bowls.

Generic Budleigh bowls.

Archant

The final Ashbury Dental Care Evening League fixtures were played during the past week, writes Don Huish.

The table has been dominated all season by two teams - the Madeira Robins and the Budleigh Buzzhawks and this last encounter decided which of the pair would be crowned champions.

The Buzzhawks went into the contest three points adrift and so needed to defeat the Robins on both rinks to retain the title that they secured 12 months before.

However, they were only able to manage success on rink - that the one of Tony Lim, Peter Cooper and David Tomlinson whose final score was 19 shots to 10.

Thus, with an aggregate winning score of 32 to 28 the Robins became this season’s champions - hearty congratulations to them!

The second game featured the Budleigh Falcons and the Madeira Bluebirds, and, after a slow start, David Roberts, skipping Richard Cooper and Bob Gooch powered their way through the latter stages to win by 29 shots to 16.

On the other rink, Don Huish, Brian Evans and Brian Crook looked to be in control with the scores standing at 15 shots to three after 10 ends.

However, in an astonishing turnaround, Rob Walker’s Bluebirds won the remaining eight ends to snatch a 15-all draw!

The Falcons 44 to 31 overall victory had no impact on the table with the Bluebirds already guaranteed to finish third.

As usual, this league has yielded many close and enjoyable games and the club is grateful not only to our sponsors, but to organiser Paul Griffin, the team managers and all participants.

This week sees the staging of the opening rounds of the knock-out Les Thwaites Trophy competition which is an indicator that the indoor season is entering it’s final stages and our thoughts and eyes are turning to the outdoor rinks, which certainly look to be in very good condition at this time of year.

The last of the indoor season, ladies-versus-gentlemen matches has taken place and a thoroughly enjoyable afternoon ended with rink honours shared. Congratulations to Ann Goddard, Hilary Medley, Celia Mangeng and Mo Bond and to Mike Clark, Mike Killoran, Gerry Roberts and Brian Crook! So who won - the girls or the boys ? Ah! - now there’s a mystery!

It is regretted that it has been found adviseable to cancel this season’s Les Thwaites Knockout Trophy competition which was due to start on Tuesday, March 17, in view of the current threat to health from the virus.

