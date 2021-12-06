Budleigh bragging rights in a soggy Devon League derby

Budleigh Salterton secured a Devon Football League double over Feniton after a 3-1 victory at Greenway Lane, moving the Robins one place above Fenny in the North & East Division.

The scoring started early on a wet and sticky pitch, as defences struggled to adapt in the tricky conditions.

It was a slick move from Budleigh on four minutes that provided the breakthrough, with the ball slipped wide to Jake Chudley on the left-wing and his cross was perfect for Jacob Tinsley to fire home from ten yards.

Six minutes later, Feniton threatened a swift response but were denied by a good save from Matt Brown, and the Robins took full advantage of the reprieve to double their lead.

Chudley was again the instigator, providing the pass for Callum Cross to send over another tempting delivery, and top scorer Jack Hocking was in the right place to do what he does best.

Fenny have made a terrific impression after making the step up to this League and they demonstrated customary resilience to battle back with a fine goal of their own, Oscar Walsh finding the back of the net for the visitors.

The Robins responded again with the final goal of the game on 34 minutes, when Hocking found space once more to convert another dangerous cross from the impressive Chudley.

After the break, the game turned into a messy affair, as the players battle with deteriorating conditions. Feniton pressed their hosts and worked very hard for a route back into the game but were met with stubborn Budleigh resistance.

The Robins travel to bottom-club Clyst Valley on Saturday, while Feniton face a challenge at a different end of the spectrum, as they make the trip to league leaders Exwick Villa.

Feniton could take some heart from the weekend, however, as their Development Team recorded an extraordinary 9-7 victory over Hatherleigh Town in Division 9 of the Devon & Exeter League, with Rhylee Acott helping himself to an impressive six goals.

Incredibly, these two sides have now shared 30 goals between them in their two meetings this season.

Feniton FC Rhylee Acott - Credit: Feniton FC



