Round-robin barbecue event huge success

Published: 12:00 AM September 22, 2021

As the sun shone on the home of Budleigh Bowls at Cricket Field Lane, over 60 members and friends and family turned out for the annual barbecue and round robin bowls competition, writes David Roberts.



There was little to choose between the top three teams, with Graham Anderson’s team registering a net plus eight score and the gold medal, while Norman Upchurch’s and Brian Ward’s teams drew with a net plus six. On bowls registered, the silver medal was awarded to Norman Upchurch’s team.



A big thank you to all the helpers on the day and a special thank you to Lilian Grainger, long-standing member of the club who presented the prizes.

Deirdre Mackness entertained with some great singing and a very attractive raffle was arranged by Joan Shaw and Mo Bond whilst Paul Griffin, Brian Ward and Andy Scudder kept the drinks flowing.

Recognition was given to Ralph Cartwright, Hilary Medley and David Roberts for their work throughout the season and a special mention was given to Tony Mackness by the club and Christine Chittock, Chair of U3A (University of the Third Age) for the great work in promoting the initiative, which has been so successful.

The Club look to finish the Outdoor season with the Finals over the next two weeks, starting on Wednesday, September 22 and the full schedule will be posted at the club.



Norman Upchurch booked his place in the Novice Cup final against Peter Evans with a 21-14 win over Graham Anderson. In the Mens’ Pairs, Graham Anderson and Peter Foreman are through to the semi-final with a 19-11 win against Peter Cooper and Norman Upchurch.



In the last club friendly match, the Budleigh men had a welcome win 63-58 over Sidmouth. Derek Stanley, Andy Skudder and skip Peter Foreman recovered from a slow start to win 20-9, whilst Tony Mackness, Norman Upchurch and David Roberts took control at the halfway stage to take their tie 20-13. Paul Griffin, Gordon Marshall and Ralph Cartwright came back from being eight shots down to earn a creditable draw 12-12.



Thank you to Mo Bond, Andy Skudder, Jackey Phillips and Tony Mackness who represented the club in a President’s match at Sidmouth.



The club looks forward to seeing its members on Saturday, September 25 for the formal opening of the Indoor season and there will be roll ups at 10am and 2pm.

Runners Up - Norman Upchurch, Diana Chance and Stuart White - Credit: Christine Chittock

Brian Ward, Sue Gater, Graham Rant and Leo Williams - Credit: Christine Chittock



