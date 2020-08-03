Budleigh bowls latest - Paul Griffin and Peter Hillman book club championships last four berths

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

The competition action is certainly hotting up at Cricket Field Lane with many of the Budleigh bowlers having one eye firmly fixed on semi-final berths, writes David Roberts.

With more matches played in the Budleigh men’s internal competitions, two unbeaten players in all disciplines, have secured semi-final spots in the club championships - Paul Griffin and Peter Hillman.

In his last eight match, Paul made an unusually slow start against Ralph Cartwright and found himself trailing 5-1, but he soon picked up the pace of his game to find the consistent form that has served him so well this season and he went on to finish strongly, securing a 21-10 success.

Peter has been involved in some very competitive matches and, at times, has been in one or two precarious situations that have suggested ‘no way back’ and one such case was when he met Tony Gooding in an enthralling quarter-final match.

However, once again Peter dug deep and a late rally turned the tide and, with both players putting in some great shots, it was almost a shame that one had to win, but win they did and it was Peter who prevailed to secure a thrilling 21-18 success. In the ladies’ championship singles, which is split into two groups, Ann Vincent looks favourite to take top spot in group one having impressively registered wins in all of her matches so far.

Against Hilary Medley it proved to be one of those classic ‘game of two halves’ as Hilary held the lead for sometime, only for Ann to fine some late form and take the match 22-14. In group two, Penny Weeks and Rosemary Carter are the in-form players and both remain undefeated.

Penny showed some devastating form with a big win against Diana Chance and, in group one, Marilyn Foreman found the green well to overcome Hilary Medley 21-10.

More matches are scheduled this week as the competitions hot up!