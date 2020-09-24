Melissa Camp is Budleigh Bowls Club’s ladies’ champion as Penny Weeks nets three different titles

Melissa Camp (left) Ladies’ club champion with Penny Weeks. Picture: Budleigh Salterton Bowls Club Archant

The focus of the Ladies Finals weekend was the club championship match between two in form players Penny Weeks and Melissa Camp and it was a match worthy of a final, writes David Roberts.

Mens’ Pairs finalists Brian Ward and David Roberts (runners up) with winners Paul Griffin and Peter Foreman. Picture: Budleigh Salterton Bowls Club Mens’ Pairs finalists Brian Ward and David Roberts (runners up) with winners Paul Griffin and Peter Foreman. Picture: Budleigh Salterton Bowls Club

Melissa had qualified for the final having not played a great deal of bowls this season and had achieved a stunning fight back in the semi-final to be there while Penny already had three trophies under her belt and she stepped onto the green full of confidence.

She had an impressive start finding herself 5-1 up after three ends but it wasn’t long before Melissa found some form and after sixteen ends it was all equal 14-14 and anyone’s game. It was Melissa who held her nerve and took seven out of eight shots in the final ends to be crowned Ladies Club Champion 2020.

Penny has had a great momentum in this tournament with a win last weekend in the Mixed Pairs and on Friday she was victorious in the 106 competition.

In the 106, Penny stayed well in control and finished with two maximum scores of 11 points in the last three ends. In the two wood there was early pressure from Mo but Penny scored nine shots midway through to ensure the victory.

Penny Weeks (left) holds the winner’s trophy with runner up Mo Bond. Picture: Budleigh Salterton Bowls Club Penny Weeks (left) holds the winner’s trophy with runner up Mo Bond. Picture: Budleigh Salterton Bowls Club

The Mens’ Pairs Final saw Peter Foreman and Paul Griffin in good form against Brian Ward and David Roberts who were always playing catch up from the first end and whilst there was a spirited fight back there was a well-deserved victory for Peter and Paul 18-15.

A big thank you to Hilary Medley for organising the Ladies Competitions and to Mo Bond, Melissa Camp and Ann Vincent for undertaking Marker duties on the weekend. A thank you must also be given to the playing members who contributed so much to the competitions this year.

With the Competitions now complete it is hoped there will be a further two/three weeks of outdoor bowling. This coming Saturday afternoon sees the annual Centenary Cup being played for at Cricket Field Lane.

It will be an end of season celebration for a season that initially looked in doubt but has proved to be an enjoyable success with great support from the players and members throughout the club in difficult times.