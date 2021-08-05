Joint initiative Is big bowls success

Published: 12:00 AM August 5, 2021

The Budleigh Club held a very successful social bowls event this week at Cricket Field Lane recognising the involvement of the local U3A group (University of the Third Age) with the club over recent weeks - and what a great day it was.

With over 50 U3A members and friends, family and club members enjoyed a round robin tournament and barbecue. Gold medal winners of the tournament were Andy Cardy, John Smith and Liz Bulmer-Wellard with Brian Ward, Olwen Smith and Jean Owen, and Jerry Williams, Jaqui Fryer and David Owen receiving silver and bronze awards.

A big thank you to Tony Mackness club U3 coordinator and all the club members who made the day a success and for their ongoing support for the weekly Tuesday coaching sessions.

Lyn Holmes and Christine Chittock of U3A deserve a great deal of credit for the close association the group now have with the bowls club. If you are a U3A member and wish to play bowls, please contact your local group coordinator Lyn Holmes.

The Internal competitions continued at the club and with nine matches played on Friday, Norman Upchurch and Gordon Marshall played out a thriller in the Novice round robin with Norman coming from behind late in the game to win 21-19 after 26 ends.

A marathon match and, whilst credit must be given to both players, the marker Peter Foreman must also be congratulated for staying the pace!

Graham Anderson kept up his good form with a win against Mike Clark 21-17 in the same competition, as did Andy Skudder, just edging out Mike Clark 21-18.

The four-wood club championship saw good wins for David Roberts and Andy Cardy, and in a very exciting match in the Men’s two wood, Paul Griffin came from behind to draw level on the last end and then went on to win the tie by one shot on the extra end 16-15. Brian Ward also progressed in the two wood with a dominant display against Graham Rant 17-6.

In the Ladies competitions, Marilyn Foreman kept up her recent good results with wins in the four wood championship round robin 21-7 against Hilary Medley and in a closer affair came through in the two wood 15-12 against Mo Bond. Gwen Hurst had a convincing win in the 106 competition, winning 109-34 against Ann Vincent.

In the only pairs match, Andy Cardy and Robin Grenyer beat Gordon Marshall and Bob Gooch 21-12.

Mo Bond, Margaret Avery, Brian Ward and Andy Skudder represented the club in the annual Redfern Trophy held at Ottery St Mary and gave a good account of themselves.

This Friday sees another full day of competitions at the club and all members are welcome.

John Smith, Liz Bulmer-Wellard and Andy Cardy win the gold medal - Credit: Budleigh Bowls



