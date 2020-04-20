Advanced search

Budleigh Bowls Club ground staff have everything set for when play can resume

PUBLISHED: 12:26 20 April 2020

The Budleigh Salterton Bowls Club green looking in great condition in April, but sadly unlikely to be used for the foreseeable owing to the coronavirus pandemic of 2020. Picture: BSBC

The Budleigh Salterton Bowls Club green looking in great condition in April, but sadly unlikely to be used for the foreseeable owing to the coronavirus pandemic of 2020. Picture: BSBC

The Budleigh Bowls Club is ready to go when the time is right, writes David Roberts.

However, there is litle doubt that the club members very much appreciate that resumption of play pails into insignificance against the heartache and disruption the world is suffering at the moment as a result of the Coronavirus crisis.

Despite all the problems that come with a pandemic, it’s been business as usual at Cricket Field Lane over the past few weeks with the grounds team headed, up by Ralph Cartwright, ensuring that, when the time comes, the club will be ready to resume play - hopefully later in the summer.

As a club we are bvery grateful to Ralph [Cartwright], Brian Goddard and John Brynon for all their hard work.

Members have been supporting each other where possible during this difficult time and with no recruitment drive possible at the moment the club calls on all it’s members, be they fro the outdoor section or the indor section, to remain loyal to the club to ensure we are in business once bowling is with us again.

Best wishes to all our members - and those who follow and support our club, stay safe, and here’s hoping we are back enjoying the wonder of bowls out on the green before too long.

