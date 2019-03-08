Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Budleigh bowlers up and running on a windy start to the new season

PUBLISHED: 18:16 01 May 2019

Budleigh Bowlers at the official opening of the Outdoor season at Cricket Field Lane. Picture DAVID ROBERTS

Budleigh Bowlers at the official opening of the Outdoor season at Cricket Field Lane. Picture DAVID ROBERTS

Archant

The sun shone, the rain had passed and, whilst there was a gusty wind it was not enough to stop the Budleigh bowlers celebrating the official opening of the outdoor season at Cricket Field Lane on Saturday afternoon, writes David Roberts.

Winners and runners-up at the Budleigh Opening Day Round Robin competition. Picture DAVID ROBERTSWinners and runners-up at the Budleigh Opening Day Round Robin competition. Picture DAVID ROBERTS

With a Round Robin competition across all six rinks, the bowlers managed to play four rounds of matches before tea was called and with the bowlers suitably warmed up in the club house a popular decision was made to curtail the play and make the presentations.

At the start of the afternoon the bowlers had played the traditional 'Spider' where all the bowlers aim one bowl at the jack in the middle of the green with the nearest taking the prize.

As the bowls came to a stop it was a measure between Melissa Camp and Gerry Roberts and after a couple of checks it was Melissa who took the prize much to the disappointment of Gerry.

In the Round Robin competition the triple of Hilary Medley, Peter Hillman and Paul Griffin scored an impressive plus 20 score winning all their matches.

In second place Ann Membery, Tony Barnes and Mo Bond also won all their games to notch up a plus 14 score whilst Mike Clark, Graham Rant and Bobbie Vanstone took third spot with a plus five finish. Members brought sumptuous food for the afternoon tea and thanks to Joan Shaw for her preparation.

Bobbie Vanstone, the ladies captain, announced that proceeds from the afternoon 'Spider' competition would go to the Budleigh Hospice Care.

With the first match of the season away to Ottery St Mary cancelled due to the weather the coming week sees the season well underway with the Ladies Over-50s and the Men's Over-60 leagues with visits to St Thomas and Culm Vale respectively. This is followed by a visit from Heavitree and the first touring side of the season Westlecot from Swindon.

The club is now in full preparation for its Open Day scheduled for Saturday May 11, from 10am through to 4pm, when it will open its doors to anyone who wishes to try their hand at bowls. Full details to appear in next week's Journal.

Most Read

Tributes to long-serving West Country Judge Graham Cottle

Tributes have been paid following the death of retired judge Graham Cottle, who presided over numerous high profile trials at Exeter Crown Court during his 25 year career. Picture: Archant

Work to begin on new toucan crossing

The section of the A376 Exeter Road where a crossing is set to be installed. Picture: Google

Exmouth named one of the best seaside resorts in the country

A summer view of Exmouth seafront from Ocean terrace. Ref exe 33-16AW 3814. Picture: Alex Walton.

Hollywood star Kiefer Sutherland plays live music gig in Exeter

Kiefer Sutherland. Picture: Courtesy of artist

Dog owners warned to keep pets under control as East Devon beach ban begins

Walking with a dog on a lead

Most Read

Tributes to long-serving West Country Judge Graham Cottle

Tributes have been paid following the death of retired judge Graham Cottle, who presided over numerous high profile trials at Exeter Crown Court during his 25 year career. Picture: Archant

Work to begin on new toucan crossing

The section of the A376 Exeter Road where a crossing is set to be installed. Picture: Google

Exmouth named one of the best seaside resorts in the country

A summer view of Exmouth seafront from Ocean terrace. Ref exe 33-16AW 3814. Picture: Alex Walton.

Hollywood star Kiefer Sutherland plays live music gig in Exeter

Kiefer Sutherland. Picture: Courtesy of artist

Dog owners warned to keep pets under control as East Devon beach ban begins

Walking with a dog on a lead

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Budleigh bowlers up and running on a windy start to the new season

Budleigh Bowlers at the official opening of the Outdoor season at Cricket Field Lane. Picture DAVID ROBERTS

East Devon Barker-Webb trophy triumph for the Foreigners team

East Devon club captain Robin Grenyer (right) receiving the Barker-Webb trophy from the Devonians Captain, Ray Dawson. Picture EAST DEVON GOLF CLUB

Exmouth Half Marathon won by Exmouth Harrier Berihu Hadera

Exmouth Harriers Scott Jemieson in action during the 2019 London Marathon. Picture EXMOUTH HARRIERS

Phear Park bowlers make impressive start to new outdoor season

Bowls

East Devon Coronation Cup win for Roger Chappell

Golf club and ball
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists