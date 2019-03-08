Budleigh bowlers too good for Topsham

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9103. Picture: Simon Horn. Archant

With matches unexpectedly postponed this week the focus was on the visit of the Topsham bowlers on Friday and with the Budleigh members raring to play a game the pent-up energy certainly showed in their play as over two rinks they totally dominated to win 62-14, writes David Roberts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dick Mitchell, Joan Cowing, Don Huish and skip Joan Shaw were in fine form winning on 14 of the 18 ends, registering five shots on two occasions and finishing with a 31-6 victory.

Tony Hanson, Mike Shaw, Bunty Hudson and Marilyn Jackson were not to be outdone and took total control as they cruised to a 31-8 win with some consistent play and only allowing their opponents to score on four ends.

In the Sidmouth Evening League there was a rare but impressive win for the Budleigh men against the Centurions, 29-11, as Don Huish, Gerard McCarthy, Terry Escott and skip Paul Griffin got off to a great start (19-5) and at one point won seven ends on the bounce.

The Tuesday Triples League saw wins for Team Oak (Keith Edwards, Bill Barber and David Roberts, 16-12) and for Team Elm (Simon Weclawek, Mike Killoran and David Tomlinson, 19-14).

In the club internal competitions there were wins for John Dill, Don Huish and Richard Cooper in the two-wood and for Peter Burch in the four wood.

In the ladies’ competitions, Melissa Camp and Margaret Avery booked their spots in the next round of the two-wood whilst Margaret also progressed in the 106 discipline.

In the Budleigh Ladies League, Budleigh B team were well beaten by Honiton with Di Lowe, Di Dixon and Joan Shaw finding the Honiton team too strong in a 19-12 defeat.

The last match of the Budleigh Men’s Evening League saw the Exonia Eagles beat Sidmouth over two rinks, 49-15, securing second spot to the Budleigh Buzzhawks with the Maderia Robins securing third place. The coming week sees the first round of the Les Thwaite Trophy (a knockout competition played by the Evening League teams), the ladies play Torquay in the Lane Trophy and there is an away ladies’ friendly with Maderia.

The other ‘big event’ this week is this coming Saturday (March 16) which sees the Captain’s Invitation Day take place.

The final league table of the 2018/19 Budleigh Evening League

P RW RL RGT GW F A Pts

Buzzhawks 10 16 3 1 8 399 299 49

Eagles 10 12 8 0 6 371 294 36

Robins 10 8 10 0 6 317 273 28

Falcons 10 10 10 0 4 323 363 28

Bluebirds 10 6 13 1 3 315 375 19

Sidmouth 10 5 13 0 3 256 367 16

RW = rinks won; RL = rinks lost; RGT - rinks or games tied; GW = games won.