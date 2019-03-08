Budleigh bowlers suffer defeat in early start meeting with Abington

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9103. Picture: Simon Horn. Archant

Budleigh bowlers went down 109-90 when they entertained Abington, writes David Roberts.

The home bowlers, possibly troubled by the early start (10am), were caught out by the impressive visitors who certainly had some fine players in their ranks.

However, there were some good displays from home bowlers, none more so than the rink of Leighton Burston, Bob Gooch, Joan Shaw and Bill Barber, who won a close encounter 19-18 and the rink of Ann Membery, Andrew Scudder, Peter Hillman and Mo Bond, who took their rink 17-13 while Eileen Burston, Derek Stanley, Andrew Cardy and skip Brian Goddard had an amazing finish, scoring 0 shots over the last five ends to make the difference and win 20-11.

It was a great effort for the club to host this match and a big thank you to all the committee for their efforts on the day and also to John Dill, John Whyte, Leighton and Eileen Burston who whilst playing for other local summer teams stepped up to ensure the Budleigh team could field a full team.

Later in the week, Budleigh entertained Beech Hill from Bedfordshire.

This contest produced an outstanding victory for the home club with wins on four of the six rinks, resulting in an overall score of 86 shots to 61.

Whilst the weather shortened the match it cannot take anything away from the great spirit between the teams.

Anne Goddard, Reg and Margaret Ringsell and skip Brian Goddard set the pace with a well played 22-6 victory.

Derek Stanley, Ralph Cartwright, Joan Shaw and Simon Weclawek in a low scoring match came through 11-5 as did John Dill, Anne Clarke, Gordon Marshall and Andrew Cardy 12-9. Tony Lim, Bunty Hudson, Peter Hillman and Rod Davidson did well to win 15-13 and Mary Grove, Bill Barber, Bob Gooch and Mo Bond found their opponents too strong in the second half of the match and just held on for a 16-16 draw.

Again a great effort by the club and thanks to all involved in the arrangements and a big thank you to guest players John Dill, Simon Weclawek and Rod Davidson.

In the Exeter and District Ladies Over-50s League Division Two, Budleigh ladies suffered a 41-27 defeat to St Thomas.

All hopes of promotion to Division One have now faded, but congratulations to the squad for a well fought campaign.