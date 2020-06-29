Budleigh bowlers set to enjoy outdoor competitions

Budleigh bowlers enjoying more excellent conditions at Cricket Field Lane. Picture DAVID ROBERTS Archant

With playing restrictions eased over recent weeks and with the return of many of the Budleigh bowlers to the green, the competitive spirit of the members is now starting to build, writes David Roberts.

The club is therefore delighted to announce that there is sufficient interest to hold the outdoor summer competitions.

In the absence of matches against other clubs and touring teams this will give a focus to the season and members wishing to take part should contact David Roberts, for the men’s competitions and Hilary Medley for the ladies’ competitions.

It is the intention to run the normal club championship singles for both ladies and men along with the men’s two-wood and mixed Pairs and possibly the popular ladies 106 competition.

The plan is to start the matches during the second week of July and full details will be published to members shortly.

Back on the green, the roll-ups are going well with numbers increasing and a big thank you, to all the players for their diligence in following all the rules and regulations that are in place.

Finally, congratulations to Bill Barber, long standing member of the club, who has reached his 90th birthday.