Budleigh bowlers set for busy weekend of finals action

PUBLISHED: 12:30 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:30 12 September 2019

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Archant

This weekend sees the Budleigh club's finals weekend spread over Friday, Saturday, Sunday and into Tuesday and members need to check at the club by the end of the week to ensure that they don't miss some great matches on offer.

Andrew Cardy has already started in fine form with an early finals victory in the Men's two wood.

Andrew is involved in three other finals and will contend in the Men's Championship against Bryan Membery.

In the Ladies' Championship and the two wood final Hilary Medley will play Mo Bond.

Gerry Roberts will play Tony Lim in the Handicap final with Gerry also playing Mo Bond in the Open singles championship.

With other important Pairs matches and Novice Cups it all looks set for a great weekend of bowls.

Come and support your local club at Cricket Field Lane and if you feel you would like to try your hand at a future date there will be plenty of members to advise you.

Most Read

Urine odour and too busy to call a GP – damning report reveals Exmouth care home’s failings

Ashfield Care Home, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Independent group loses majority in East Devon after councillor’s blistering attack on senior management

Paul Millar has resigned from the Independent Group. Picture: Daniel Wilkins/Paul Millar

B*witched singer coming to Exmouth to celebrate Popworld launch

B*Witched. Picture: MICK REES

Crews fight five hour fire in Topsham Italian restaurant

Exmouth firefighters attended a blaze at a Topsham restaurant on Wednesday, September 11. Picture: Exmouth Fire Station

Woman taken to hospital after road traffic incident on A376

A road traffic incident in Exmouth Road by The Saddlers.

