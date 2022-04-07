Budleigh Bowlers serve up exciting day of club finals

Simon Weclawek was on top form to take the Mens’ Two wood trophy 15-7 against Paul Griffin and in an exciting Mens’ 106 final, it was stalwart Tony Lim who drew on all his experience and prevented Simon from a double victory with an outstanding effort to win through 106-92.



The Ladies’ 106 final was another very competitive match with Gwen Hurst and Mo Bond playing some great bowls but it was Gwen who held her nerve to take the match 107-80.



In the Wednesday Triples League Team Oak - David Tomlinson, Annie Clarke and skip David Roberts kept themselves in the hunt for the title with a late recovery against Team Elm, registering five shots on the last end to draw the match 14-14.

Team Beech Gwen Hurst, Mike Clark and skip Paul Griffin never gave up against Team Willow and it was Paul on the last end who secured the win by 17-16

Winner of the Mens’ 2 Wood Competition (R-L) Simon Weclawek with runner up Paul Griffin & Marker Mike Clark - Credit: Budleigh BC

Winner of the Mens’ 106 - Tony Lim (Centre) with runner up Simon Weclawek & Marker Andy Skudder - Credit: Budleigh BC



