Budleigh bowlers see off the weather and Feniton in mixed friendly

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3932. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

In a weather dictated week, the Budleigh bowlers managed to play Feniton in a mixed friendly at Cricket Field Lane and, whilst not the best bowling conditions came through, with a fine 61-57 win over five rinks, writes David Roberts.

Feniton won the rinks 3-2, but some great bowling from Bob Clifford, Peter Hillman and skip Mo Bond resulted in an impressive 22-7 victory with Bill Barber, Bobbie Vanstone and an in-form Brian Goddard also excelling with a five shot win 17-12. Best of the other rinks was that of Anne Goddard, Joan Shaw and Gerry Roberts, who just missed out, going down by the narrowest of margins, 14-13.

The ladies returned to winning ways in the Over 50s Triples League against Topsham with a 37-31 victory taking four of the six points on offer.

Melissa Camp, Bunty Hudson and skip Mo Bond were always in control and won their rink 22-12 whilst Ann Vincent, Penny Weeks and Marilyn Jackson just lost out 15-19, but did enough damage to secure the overall win.

The men played an in-form Sidmouth team and could only manage to take two of the eight points losing overall 28-35.

Brian Ward, Andrew Cardy and Brian Goddard played well to win 18-15 whilst Paul Griffin, Peter Hillman and Brian Membery tried hard to close the gap, but lost out 20-10.

With the hope of some improving weather in the coming week there are mixed friendlies against Exonia and St Thomas whilst the club host the annual ladies Jubilee Trophy.

In the Triples League's there are matches against Belmont and Honiton for the ladies and men respectively, and the club will be sending triples to Phear Park and Sidmouth for their one day tournaments.