Budleigh bowlers see off Honiton to ease their Over-60s Triples League concerns

An impressive away win against Sidmouth last week was followed this week with another overall win, this time over promotion-chasing Honiton in the Exeter and District Over-60s for the Budleigh men, giving them an excellent chance to hold on to their Division Two status, writes David Roberts.

With just one match to play (a home encounter with Hemyock) just two points will ensure the Cricket Field Lane team will survive a very challenging season.

In fact, if other outstanding matches go their way then a last-game win may not be needed, but it would be great to finish the season on another victory.

In the Honiton match, full credit must go to the triple of Bill Barber, Andrew Cardy and skip Brian Goddard, who did the damage with a stunning 28 shot win on their rink to seal the six points.

On the other rink, Tony Barnes, Peter Hillman and David Roberts fought hard against a talented Honiton three, but could not match their accuracy, and, whilst losing by only 12 shots, ensured there was no challenge to the overall win.

The ladies are still in contention for a top three finish in the Over-50s Triples League as they drew their latest match away to Belmont.

Ann Vincent, Hilary Medley and skip Penny Weeks took early control of their rink, but allowed their opponents back into the game.

However, they dug deep scoring eight shots over the last two ends to win 25-17.

Melissa Camp, Bunty Hudson and Mo Bond could not get a foothold in their game and lost out 10-18.

A home match against high flying Okehampton this coming week should be a great encounter.

The men entertained local rivals Maderia and took the honours with a 77-68 win taking two of the four rinks in a very competitive and enjoyable match.

The best of the Budleigh rinks was the one comprising Derek Stanley, Peter Hillman and Gerry Roberts as they hit a purple patch in the second half to score seventeen shots without reply to win 24-10.

Brian Ward, Gordon Marshall and skip Bill Barber played well and also finished strongly to take their rink 25-18.