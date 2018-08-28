Advanced search

Budleigh bowlers preparing for a busy January

PUBLISHED: 10:16 26 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:16 26 December 2018

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

With a successful and enjoyable start to the indoor season, the second half of the campaign kicks-off in earnest for the Budleigh bowlers with some key fixtures in January, writes David Roberts.

The men play Dawlish in the next round of the Parrott Trophy and also meet local rivals Madeira in the Top Club competition whilst the ladies start their Top Club quest.

The month also sees two Over-60 League matches for the men and three Lane matches for the ladies together with seven friendlies.

It’s also the month that sees the opening rounds of the club’s own internal competitions.

With such a busy January, there is a welcome break for the players to recharge batteries over the festive holiday.

In what was a relatively quiet pre-Christmas week, there was success in the Tuesday morning triples league for Team Oak with Keith Edwards, Bill Barber and Dawn Graham 21-11 and for Team Elm, including Mike Killoran and Mo Bond, who won 28-10.

In the Budleigh Evening League there was an impressive win for the Exonia Eagles as they took all six points against an in-form Madeira Robins, beating them 42-24.

One match between Christmas and the New Year sees a mixed affair as the Budleigh bowlers travel to Madeira hoping to bring back some festive cheer – watch out for news on that meeting in due course.

