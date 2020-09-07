Budleigh bowlers now have the luxury of indoor and outdoor bowling.

Madeira bowls.

The last Indoor season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Budleigh Bowls Club indoor secretary Paul Griffin has done a marvellous job in arranging a programme for the members which commenced last week.

Safety and hygiene measures are all in place and with good control on numbers of players at any one time, this all points to a successful season ahead.

The club welcomes back members from Phear Park and, with John Dill masterminding the Tuesday Triples League, Tony Lim, the Over-60s League and Gerard McCarthy, once again arranging the internal competitions, there will be plenty of bowling.

With members given a choice of playing days it is important that they follow the well documented rules and regulations of the club.

There is still some outdoor bowling to be completed, not least the club finals, as the club looks to extend the roll up season to at least the end of September.

Bryan Membery will play David Roberts in the Mens’ Championship four wood singles final after a great fight back against Paul Griffin 22-16 whilst Roberts was always in control beating Peter Hillman 21-8.

The Mens’ two wood semi-finals will see Gerry Roberts play Peter Hillman after taking his quarter final tie to an extra end to defeat Brian Ward 13-12.

Peter Hillman made easy work of his match with David Roberts winning comfortably 14-7. Paul Griffin will play Andy Cardy in the other semi-final as he played consistently to win against David Tomlinson 14-5.

Penny Weeks will play Mo Bond in the Ladies’ two wood final with Weeks winning the final group match 17-9 against Bond and Weeks is also through to the 106 final against Gwen Hurst.

With just one group match to play in the four-wood championship, Ann Vincent, Rosemary Carter and Penny Weeks have secured their semi-final places.

Melissa Camp plays the outstanding match against Ann Vincent having given herself a great chance of filling the vacant semi-final birth fighting back from an early deficit with a 21-16 win over Mo Bond.

Bond had earlier in the week recorded a convincing win over Marilyn Foreman 21-5.

The second semi-final of the Mixed Pairs has now been completed and Penny Weeks and Tony Gooding will play Gwen Hurst and Andy Cardy in the final following a 20-14 win over Mo Bond and Andy Skudder.

Plans are in place to play the outdoor club finals over the weekends of 11, 12 and 13 and then 18, 19 and 20 of September and the full schedule will be published at the club later this week and all members are encouraged to come and support the finalists.