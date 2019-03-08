Advanced search

Budleigh bowlers launch new indoor campaign with mixed drives

PUBLISHED: 12:05 01 October 2019

Trophy winners at the 2019 Budleigh Bowls Club Finals Weekend. Picture BUDLEIGH BOWLS CLUB

Trophy winners at the 2019 Budleigh Bowls Club Finals Weekend. Picture BUDLEIGH BOWLS CLUB

The Budleigh October captains, Mo Bond and Don Huish, formally opened the new indoor season by organising mixed drives.

Winners of the morning session were Tony Lim, Hilary Medley and John Dill and the afternoon winners were Ann Vincent, Joan Cowing and Bill Barber. Participants were regaled with bacon baps and home-made cake supplied by Mo and Margaret Avery and this contributed to a very enjoyable day.

Dick Mitchell extends his thanks to the men who were involved in the mammoth task of converting the clubhouse for indoor bowling. New members, either experienced or beginners are welcomed at the club. If you fancy a trial at this intriguing sport, please ring Don Huish on 01395 442874. Equipment and coaching can be provided.

