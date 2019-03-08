Budleigh bowlers in fine form for visit of final touring team of 2019

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9103. Picture: Simon Horn. Archant

Budleigh welcomed the last of the 2019 outdoor bowling season touring sides to Cricket Field Lane, writes Don Huish.

Banister Park, from Eastleigh in Hampshire, pitched up with six rinks, but found the home bowlers to be in fine form as the visitors won on just two of the rinks.

Notable performances from Budleigh bowlers came on rinks five and six where Derek Stanley, Penny Weeks, Joan Shaw and Brian Membery finished on plus 11 and Mo Bond skipped her team to plus 9, contributing to aggregate scores of 113 to 99 in favour of the hosts.

The final event of the outdoor season was the staging of the Centenary Cup round-robin, organised by Joan Shaw, who also presented the trophies to the championship winners and runners-up.

The names of Ann Goddard, Peter Hillman and Mo Bond will forever adorn the cup, but this fails to do justice to the scale of their victory when they conceded just four shots to various opponents while scoring 27 themselves - well bowled!

It has been a good season for Budleigh's lady bowlers playing in the Over-50s League. A final match defeat at Okehampton ended hopes of promotion, but congratulations are due on a well-fought campaign.

The first Budleigh Evening League fixture takes place on October 2, and involves the two home squads.

Peter Cooper and Gerard McCarthy will be doing their utmost to ensure either the Buzzhawks or the Falcons will be the next team to grace the Harry Vanstone Shield.

These two home sides will encounter two teams from Madeira and one from Exonia and we look forward to great evenings bowling with old friends.

Thanks are due to the Evening League organiser, Paul Griffin, for all his work behind the scenes.

The men will again compete in the Exonia Evening League and will need to play at the top of their games to make headway in this ultra competitive, but enjoyable arena.