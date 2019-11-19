Advanced search

Budleigh bowlers in fine form as they put Chardstock to the sword

PUBLISHED: 11:48 19 November 2019

Budleigh bowlers were in fine form when they contested a mixed home friendly against Chardstock, one that ended in a resounding victory for the home side, writes Don Huish.

Mo Bond's rink of Andrew Scudder, Joan Cowing and Mike Clark were never seriously threatened and, despite their opponents serving up a strong finish, won by 23 shots to 14.

On the second rink, in one of the most one-sided games seen at Cricket Field Lane, Ann Vincent, Dick Mitchell, Marilyn Jackson and Simon Weclawek conjured a 38 shots to one victory and it wasn't until the 14th end that their opposition avoided a whitewash - a very rare occurrence in the sport of bowls!

However, given the Chardstock bowlers don't have the benefit of their own indoor facility, it was brave of them to honour the fixture.

This week, in the Ashbury Dental Care Evening League, we saw the clash of two front-runners.

The Budleigh Buzzhawks underlined their credentials by banking four points from their 45-36 victory over the Madeira Robins.

The Ribins did not go empty-handed though as they gained two points from their 25-21 rink win.

