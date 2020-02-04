Advanced search

Budleigh bowlers impress in win over Devon Masonic bowling association

PUBLISHED: 13:07 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:07 04 February 2020

Sidmouth bowling club friendly. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2435. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth bowling club friendly. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2435. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

The latest Exonia Evening League fixture, versus the Chiefs, was closely fought throughout and after 17 ends, skip Paul Griffin, Richard Cooper and Don Huish were on level terms at 13-all, writes Don Huish.

With one wood left to deliver, and with the Chiefs holding the one shot needed for victory, Paul drew the winner which his counterpart was unable to better.

Consequently the late ride home on a cold winter's evening was completed in good spirits!

This week, the Ashbury Dental Care Evening League paired the Madeira Bluebirds and the Budleigh Falcons, with the latter squad looking to close the gap on their opponents, positioned one place above them in the table.

The usual congenial evening's bowling produced contrasting matches with one low scoring rink and one high.

Richard Cooper, Brian Evans and Don Huish won by 18 shots to five, while Brian Crook's Falcons fought tooth and nail all evening 'killing', the final end twice, before going down the Leighton Burston's Bluebirds by 17 shots to 18.

The ultimate outcome was one of two league points to the Bluebirds and four to the Falcons.

Members of the Devon Masonic Bowling Association, including some from as far afield as Babbacombe, visited Cricket Field Lane for a two rink mixed friendly and an enjoyable game was won by the hosts by 40 shots to 28.

Joan Shaw's triple, one shot adrift after 16 ends, scored three on ends 17/18 to finish 18-16.

Mo Bond's side trailed for the first 10 ends but then came good and their match ended with the score on 22-12.

Congratulations to Mike Clark, the first entrant in the '106' championship to win through to the second round.

Most Read

Asperger’s no barrier for Danielle after five-stone weight loss

Danielle Axford before and after her weightloss. Picture: Danielle Axford

Collision on busy road near Exmouth causing queues

A collision on a busy road near Exmouth is causing queues.

Apartments mooted for St Andrew’s Road site reduced from 35 to 31

The site for 35 new apartments to be built. Picture: Google

‘Be vigilant’ plea from police after two burglaries on the same day

Care home bosses have questions to answer – East Devon MP weighs in on Shandford closure

Abbeyfield Shandford, in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

Most Read

Asperger’s no barrier for Danielle after five-stone weight loss

Danielle Axford before and after her weightloss. Picture: Danielle Axford

Collision on busy road near Exmouth causing queues

A collision on a busy road near Exmouth is causing queues.

Apartments mooted for St Andrew’s Road site reduced from 35 to 31

The site for 35 new apartments to be built. Picture: Google

‘Be vigilant’ plea from police after two burglaries on the same day

Care home bosses have questions to answer – East Devon MP weighs in on Shandford closure

Abbeyfield Shandford, in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town in cup action tonight at Bridgwater

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Budleigh bowlers impress in win over Devon Masonic bowling association

Sidmouth bowling club friendly. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2435. Picture: Terry Ife

South West Premier rugby - who are the top team in terms of away results

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife

Goalkeeping replacement Katie Palmer stars as Robinettes fail University exam

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Williams scores four of the 10 Withy tries as Saracens are put to the sword

Action from the Withycombe win over Exeter Saracens. Picture: WITHYCOMBE RFC
Drive 24