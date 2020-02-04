Budleigh bowlers impress in win over Devon Masonic bowling association

The latest Exonia Evening League fixture, versus the Chiefs, was closely fought throughout and after 17 ends, skip Paul Griffin, Richard Cooper and Don Huish were on level terms at 13-all, writes Don Huish.

With one wood left to deliver, and with the Chiefs holding the one shot needed for victory, Paul drew the winner which his counterpart was unable to better.

Consequently the late ride home on a cold winter's evening was completed in good spirits!

This week, the Ashbury Dental Care Evening League paired the Madeira Bluebirds and the Budleigh Falcons, with the latter squad looking to close the gap on their opponents, positioned one place above them in the table.

The usual congenial evening's bowling produced contrasting matches with one low scoring rink and one high.

Richard Cooper, Brian Evans and Don Huish won by 18 shots to five, while Brian Crook's Falcons fought tooth and nail all evening 'killing', the final end twice, before going down the Leighton Burston's Bluebirds by 17 shots to 18.

The ultimate outcome was one of two league points to the Bluebirds and four to the Falcons.

Members of the Devon Masonic Bowling Association, including some from as far afield as Babbacombe, visited Cricket Field Lane for a two rink mixed friendly and an enjoyable game was won by the hosts by 40 shots to 28.

Joan Shaw's triple, one shot adrift after 16 ends, scored three on ends 17/18 to finish 18-16.

Mo Bond's side trailed for the first 10 ends but then came good and their match ended with the score on 22-12.

Congratulations to Mike Clark, the first entrant in the '106' championship to win through to the second round.