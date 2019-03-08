Budleigh bowlers impress in terrific success over Castle Carey tourists

Budleigh and Castle Carey bowlers before their meeting at Criekcetfield Lane. Picture:BUDLEIGH BOWLS CLUB Archant

Visits from touring teams are always a big event for the Budleigh bowlers and, apart from being a great social occasion, there is always an opportunity to measure the talent in the club against some very good players, writes David Roberts.

Castle Carey were the latest tourists to come to Cricketfield Lane and it was the Budleigh bowlers who claimed success on five of the six rinks and an overall victory of 121 shots to 92, which really does represent a great achievement for the club.

Di Dixon skipped the best rink for the home club, well supported by Tony Lim, Peter Foreman and Bob Gooch, as they took total control with a 26-9 win.

Ann Vincent, Bobbie Vanstone, Tony Barnes and Brian Goddard took an early lead and played consistently to take their rink 20-12, whilst Brian Ward, Marilyn Foreman, Ann Membery and David Roberts were involved in a very competitive match and held on to win 18-14.

Ann Goddard, Mike Clark, Peter Hillman and skip Marilyn Jackson were always behind, but never gave up and scored four shots on the last end to win 19-17, and, in another close rink Reg Ringsell, Bunty Hudson, Margaret Ringsell and Bryan Membery won it on the last end 20-19.

A great afternoon and thanks to Mo Bond and Joan Shaw for the fine supper supported by Di Lowe and Margaret Avery and Brian Evans for managing a very busy bar. Once again thanks to Sue and Tony Gooding, who put on a lucrative raffle and there was some consolation here for the visitors as they won nine prizes while Budleigh won three!

However, the success over the touring side was followed by two home mixed matches against Topsham and Starcross that brought the club down to earth as the former ran out winners 70-63 despite fine performances from Tony Lim, Penny Weeks and Bill Barber, 25-13, and Marion Lacey, Bob Gooch and Brian Goddard, 20-12.

In the Starcross match there was little to write home about as the visitors won on all four rinks and by fifty seven shots, 100-43!!

One to forget for the home team!