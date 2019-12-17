Advanced search

Budleigh bowlers impress in excellent Parrott Trophy win over Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 11:45 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:45 17 December 2019

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Archant

Budleigh bowlers have won their first round match in the Parrott Trophy competition, writes Don Huish.

What's more they won the contest handsomely, defeating their Sidmouth opponents both at home and away.

On the home rink the two sides were level at the halfway point, but then the Budleigh bowlers hit their stride and finished strongly to record a superb score of 32 shots to 14.

It is difficult to describe the action at Sidmouth without resorting to the old cliche of 'a game of two halves'.

In a reverse of the norm, where visitors take a few ends to adjust to the speed of the carpet, the Budleigh four dominated early exchanges and were soon sitting on a sizeable lead.

Then Sidmouth came to life and, in a magnificent fight back, failed by just a single shot to match their opponents' score, resulting in combined totals of 50 to 31.

Budleigh bowlers will not have too long a journey in the second round of this county-wide competition as they will now meet Exeter-based Isca.

The Budleigh Buzzhawks have consolidated their position at the head of the Ashbury Dental Care Evening league table with a win over the Madeira Bluebirds, which yielded five points. Brian Ward, Dick Mitchell and David Tomlinson were unstoppable and scored 30 shots to their opponents' 13, while Jim Bradford's Bluebirds earned one point from a 15-all draw with Simon Weclawek's trio.

With half the league fixtures played, the Buzzhawks look a good bet to end the season as champions.

The Exonia Eagles fielded two strong trios for their latest match with the Falcons. Despite the Falcons' best efforts the Eagles won on both rinks with the combined score of 43 shots to 26 and remain in third place.

Most Read

Two vehicle collision blocks road between Exmouth and Budleigh

Salterton Road, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Water refilling stations coming to Exmouth in fight against plastic waste

Exmouth Town Hall.

Exmouth woman’s ‘bold’ move to open beauty business at indoor market

Natasha Fardell of Bold Beauty in Exmouth Market. Ref exe 50 19TI 6195. Picture: Terry Ife

Warning over ‘ringing the changes’ scam in Exmouth

Police.

Thieves strip tractors of their GPS guidance systems in Ottery and Budleigh

GPS systems in tractors have been targeted by thieves in East Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

Two vehicle collision blocks road between Exmouth and Budleigh

Salterton Road, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Water refilling stations coming to Exmouth in fight against plastic waste

Exmouth Town Hall.

Exmouth woman’s ‘bold’ move to open beauty business at indoor market

Natasha Fardell of Bold Beauty in Exmouth Market. Ref exe 50 19TI 6195. Picture: Terry Ife

Warning over ‘ringing the changes’ scam in Exmouth

Police.

Thieves strip tractors of their GPS guidance systems in Ottery and Budleigh

GPS systems in tractors have been targeted by thieves in East Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Sidmouth Indoor Cricket League comes down to winner-takes-all finale

Indoor cricket action

Demetre again the star as East Budleigh chalk up another win

East Budleigh at home to Beer Albion. Ref exsp 51 19TI 6321. Picture: Terry Ife

Cregan stars as Exmouth Town Reserves edge out Witheridge

Exmouth Town Reserves’ Man of the Match against Witheridge Ben Cregan with Town chairman Stuart Shaw. Picture Martin Cook

Budleigh bowlers impress in excellent Parrott Trophy win over Sidmouth

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Exmouth Town Under-8s enjoy tournament at Exeter City’s Cat & Fiddle ground

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists