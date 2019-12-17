Budleigh bowlers impress in excellent Parrott Trophy win over Sidmouth

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

Budleigh bowlers have won their first round match in the Parrott Trophy competition, writes Don Huish.

What's more they won the contest handsomely, defeating their Sidmouth opponents both at home and away.

On the home rink the two sides were level at the halfway point, but then the Budleigh bowlers hit their stride and finished strongly to record a superb score of 32 shots to 14.

It is difficult to describe the action at Sidmouth without resorting to the old cliche of 'a game of two halves'.

In a reverse of the norm, where visitors take a few ends to adjust to the speed of the carpet, the Budleigh four dominated early exchanges and were soon sitting on a sizeable lead.

Then Sidmouth came to life and, in a magnificent fight back, failed by just a single shot to match their opponents' score, resulting in combined totals of 50 to 31.

Budleigh bowlers will not have too long a journey in the second round of this county-wide competition as they will now meet Exeter-based Isca.

The Budleigh Buzzhawks have consolidated their position at the head of the Ashbury Dental Care Evening league table with a win over the Madeira Bluebirds, which yielded five points. Brian Ward, Dick Mitchell and David Tomlinson were unstoppable and scored 30 shots to their opponents' 13, while Jim Bradford's Bluebirds earned one point from a 15-all draw with Simon Weclawek's trio.

With half the league fixtures played, the Buzzhawks look a good bet to end the season as champions.

The Exonia Eagles fielded two strong trios for their latest match with the Falcons. Despite the Falcons' best efforts the Eagles won on both rinks with the combined score of 43 shots to 26 and remain in third place.