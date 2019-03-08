Budleigh bowlers holding important Open Day this Saturday (May 11)

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

Open Day is always a significant day in the diary for the Budleigh bowlers, but this year takes on a greater importance as the club look to boost it's outdoor membership, writes David Roberts.

The 2019 Open Day takes place this coming Saturday (May 11), starting at 10am and running through until 4pm.

Club members and coaches will be on hand top offer advice and assistance. There is free parking and all equipment will be provided.

What's more, refreshments will be served and new bowlers just need to bring themselves ensuring that they wear flat shoes.

If you can't make it on Saturday, but want to give bowls a try please contact David Roberts, the club's outdoor secretary on 07887 601619 and a separate session will then be arranged.