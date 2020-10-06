Budleigh bowlers get a new indoor campaign underway
PUBLISHED: 11:12 06 October 2020
With plans to have one last week of Outdoor bowling recent inclement weather dictated that many of the outdoor bowlers started to focus on the indoor season, writes David Roberts.
Indeed, last Tuesday saw the start of a new Triples League with regular roll-ups now taking place throughout the week.
Careful planning from indoor secretary, Paul Griffin, has enabled the club to play in a safe and hygienic environment and all playing members must follow the instructions to ensure the club is Covid secure.
The Triples League, managed by John Dill, consists of five teams and it was teams Elm and Willow who got off to a winning start. David Tomlinson, Andrew Skudder and Paul Griffin won through 19-13 whilst for team Willow skip John Dill, Bob Clifford and Mike Clark took control to take the match 17-9.
Tony Lim once again will manage a Wednesday men’s Over-60s League and that will be getting underway next Wednesday (October 14).
Any members still considering joining indoor bowling and yet to decide, please contact the indoor secretary to ensure you don’t miss out on what will be a very sociable and fun season.
