Budleigh bowlers get a further boost as more players return to action

Budleigh bowlers enjoying pefect conditions at the club's CricketField Lane home. Picture BSBC Archant

As the confidence of the Budleigh bowlers grows for a return to the green at Cricket Field Lane there was good news for all the bowling fraternity in general last week, writes David Roberts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With a further government relaxation through Bowls England, it is now permitted for clubs to introduce more players on to the green and participate in pairs and triples subject of course to the strict social distancing and safety and hygiene rules.

This is very timely for the Budleigh members as the demand for bowling has started to pick up and the club have now needed to introduce a further roll-up session on a Wednesday morning at 10.30am to meet the demand.

This is in addition to the regular Saturday morning session at the same time which has now become very popular.

There is also now the provision for the club to consider attendance by spectators, to introduce additional equipment and to increase the number of people that can receive coaching at any one time.

The message from the club’s outdoor bowls committee is to ensure that members returning for the first time this season, contact David Roberts, in order that they fully understand the current restraints before playing.

In addition, all members wanting to play at other times than the scheduled roll-ups should continue to book a rink again contacting David Roberts.

Finally, a big thank you for all the work being undertaken at the club with contributions from Ralph Cartwright in ensuring a great playing surface; Norman Upchurch for his work in repainting the fencing and Tournament Hut and to Bobbie Vanstone, Gwen Hurst and Brian Ward for improving the bowls surround and gardens.

There is still more work to be done to assist in the gardens and any willing members should contact our grounds manager, Ralph Cartwright who will be delighted to hear from you.