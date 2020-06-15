Budleigh bowlers enjoying the ‘new norm’ in excellent conditions at Cricket Field Lane.

With the relaxation in the numbers of players being allowed to take to the rinks the Budleigh bowlers are starting to make the most of their newfound freedom, writes David Roberts.

Friendships are being renewed and there’s a superb surface to play on and it all means a welcome normality is definitely being restored at Cricket Field Lane.

Of course, it is important that complacency does not creep in and social distancing and safety and hygiene are still as important as ever.

However, there is a safe and relaxed atmosphere now as the players confidence has grown and the club look forward to welcoming back more members in the coming weeks.

In this respect, will members returning for the first time please continue to ensure that they contact David Roberts in the first instance in order that the club is able to manage the increasing numbers and that players fully understand the rules of return.

Booking individual matches remains in place for the foreseeable future and roll up attendance restricted to a maximum of 18 players.

There have been two recent sessions of 13 players on the green and in response to this increased demand two additional roll ups are to be added to the programme.

With effect from the week commencing June 22, there will be a mixed roll up on Monday mornings in addition to the present Saturday and Wednesday dates all at 10.30am and a Men’s roll up on Thursday afternoon at 2pm.

The club welcome new members at any time, and there has been an upturn in interest over the last couple of weeks - please ring 07887 601619 if you would like to have a try.

The opportunity is also being taken to improve the exterior of the clubhouse this summer so any members with painting skills should contact David Roberts in order that a working party can be formed.