Budleigh bowlers enjoy victory at home to Madeira

Sidmouth bowling club friendly. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2435. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Budleigh bowlers took part in two friendlies played at Cricket Field Lane over the past week, but with widely differing outcomes, writes Don Huish.

Budleigh lost a mixed match with Honiton by 21 shots to 34, but Joan Shaw, skipping Ann Vincent and Mike Clark, won their close contest by 13 to 11.

The ladies fared considerably better when playing friends from Madeira and won by 41 shots to 18.

Melissa Camp, Hilary Medley, Margaret Avery and skip Celia Mangeng inflicted most of the damage, finishing on plus 15.

Mo Bond's rink scored seven on the last three ends to contribute another eight shots to the overall score.

Two further matches in the four-wood singles resulted in victories for David Tomlinson and for John Dill, who progresses to the next round after a 24 end marathon and a score of 21-16.

Meanwhile, the Madeira Robins have increased their lead at the head of the Ashbury Dental Care Evening League table with a win over their nearest rivals, the Budleigh Buzzhawks, by 35 to 30.

David MaCaulay's trio earned the Robins four points, with a 23 to 11 victory while Simon Weclawek's side salvaged two points for the Buzzhawks, winning by 19 shots to 12.

While it would be unkind to disclose which squad languishes at the foot of the table, rumour has it that a member of the Falcons was overheard enquiring if, at the end of the season, there will be a 'wooden spoon' award!