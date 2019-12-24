Budleigh bowlers enjoy triples success at Sidmouth

Bowls Archant

In the Ashbury Dental Care Evening League, the Madeira Robins continued their challenge to head the table after their latest outing, writes Don Huish.

The Robins enjoyed a six point victory over clubmates, the Bluebirds. Ken Roberts' trio's winning margin was plus 14 and David MaCauley's was plus three with combined scores of 41 to 24, and it's beginning to look like a two-horse race between the Robins and the Buzzhawks.

There were mixed fortunes for Budleigh in this week's two friendlies with one narrow loss and the other a substantial win.

At home to Exonia, captain Marilyn Jackson's side, level after the penultimate end, then scored a pair while Mo Bond's team found the opposition a little too strong and lost by seven shots with the final score being 29-24 in favour of Exonia.

The three triples fixture at Sidmouth ended with the scores at 71 shots to 36. Peter Cooper's trio won by plus 11 and Brian Evan's by a single shot. There was something of a rout on Marilyn Jackson's rink with Budleigh's scorecard showing a five, a six and a seven in the overall rink score of 34 to the hosts' 11 and this was due in no small measure to the prowess of the lead, Sheila Palmer, a loanee from Sidmouth!