Advanced search

Budleigh bowlers enjoy triples success at Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 09:49 24 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:49 24 December 2019

Bowls

Bowls

Archant

In the Ashbury Dental Care Evening League, the Madeira Robins continued their challenge to head the table after their latest outing, writes Don Huish.

The Robins enjoyed a six point victory over clubmates, the Bluebirds. Ken Roberts' trio's winning margin was plus 14 and David MaCauley's was plus three with combined scores of 41 to 24, and it's beginning to look like a two-horse race between the Robins and the Buzzhawks.

There were mixed fortunes for Budleigh in this week's two friendlies with one narrow loss and the other a substantial win.

At home to Exonia, captain Marilyn Jackson's side, level after the penultimate end, then scored a pair while Mo Bond's team found the opposition a little too strong and lost by seven shots with the final score being 29-24 in favour of Exonia.

The three triples fixture at Sidmouth ended with the scores at 71 shots to 36. Peter Cooper's trio won by plus 11 and Brian Evan's by a single shot. There was something of a rout on Marilyn Jackson's rink with Budleigh's scorecard showing a five, a six and a seven in the overall rink score of 34 to the hosts' 11 and this was due in no small measure to the prowess of the lead, Sheila Palmer, a loanee from Sidmouth!

Most Read

‘It’s the right time to go’ – headteacher announces retirement after nine-year spell

Steve Powley, who retires as headteacher at Withycombe Raleigh Primary School after nine years. Picture: Sarah Smart

Annual festive bash for AJ’s customers

AJ's Taxis annual Christmas lunch. Picture: Gary Marles

Angry wife sets fire to house with husband inside

Damage done by a fire at a property in Topsham. Picture: Topsham Fire Station

Otterton 4G mast refused by district council planners

Our new MP needs to honour his election promises

Exmouth Community Food Larder manager Anthony Bernard.

Most Read

‘It’s the right time to go’ – headteacher announces retirement after nine-year spell

Steve Powley, who retires as headteacher at Withycombe Raleigh Primary School after nine years. Picture: Sarah Smart

Annual festive bash for AJ’s customers

AJ's Taxis annual Christmas lunch. Picture: Gary Marles

Angry wife sets fire to house with husband inside

Damage done by a fire at a property in Topsham. Picture: Topsham Fire Station

Otterton 4G mast refused by district council planners

Our new MP needs to honour his election promises

Exmouth Community Food Larder manager Anthony Bernard.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

The 2019 BIG SPORTS QUIZ - how’s your 2019 sporting knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

Unwin stars as Exmouth 2nds win well at Teignmouth

Exmouth 2nd XV after their splendid win at Teignmouth. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

Budleigh teams enjoying good terms so far

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh bowlers enjoy triples success at Sidmouth

Bowls

Exmouth United U16s set for futsall regional finals in January

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists