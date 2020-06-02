Budleigh bowlers enjoy the wonderful weather

Budleigh bowlers enjoying pefect conditions at the club's CricketField Lane home. Picture BSBC Archant

The numbers of bowlers returning to the green at Cricket Field Lane is slowly building as members start to gain confidence within the important Coronavirus guidelines, writes David Roberts.

The last two Saturday mornings have been very successful with six bowlers enjoying the beautiful weather and, with strict hygiene and social distancing in place, members have also been arranging games during the week on a one-to-one basis.

The booking process remains in place for the immediate future and to date, 15 members have stepped out onto the green.

As sporting guidelines relax over the coming weeks, the club looks to build back the competitive aspect with the plan to introduce the normal outdoor club competitions (relaxation permitting) and members should look out for the entry forms over the coming weeks.

Whilst the likelihood of matches against other bowling clubs is still a long way off there is plenty of bowling available within the club and members should continue to contact outdoor secretary, David Roberts, should they wish to return to bowling.