Budleigh bowlers enjoy success in close encounter with Phear Park

Madeira bowls.

Budleigh bowlers journeyed to Belmont for a mixed friendly match that went the way of the hosts to the tune of a 64-53 score line, writes David Roberts.

On a day when the Budleigh players struggled with the heavy green, there were some good performances with Ann Membery, Peter Hillman and Di Dixon scoring 10 shots over the last seven ends to win their rink 18-9 while Derek Stanley, Bunty Hudson and Marilyn Jackson won on the last end to secure a 12-11 success.

Bob Gooch, Joan Shaw and Bryan Membery were unlucky to miss out having taken a 15-9 lead with only three ends remaining, just losing out 18-16.

There was also a mixed home friendly against Phear Park and this turned out to be a competitive encounter played over four rinks that resulted in home success on three of the rinks, leading to an overall 73-61 victory.

Hilary Medley, Peter Hillman and Bobbie Vanstone let their opponents back in halfway through, but finished strongly to win 18-13.

Bill Barber, Joan Shaw and Brian Goddard were always in control to register another 18-13 win and Melissa Camp, Mike Clark and Di Dixon scored well in the last half of the game, scoring six shots over the last three ends to seal a win 16-13.

It was almost a clean sweep of rinks as Anne Goddard, Ann Vincent and Ralph Cartwright were looking likely winners only to fade in the closing ends to just miss out 21-22.

The past week has also seen action in club internal competitions. Tony Lim and Hilary Medley are through to the semi-final of the mixed pairs and Tony played a great match to win through to the next round of the handicap.

Joan Shaw booked her place in the semi-final of the ladies' championship whilst Ann Vincent won through in the three wood 106 and will play Ann Membery in the final.

Brian Goddard is into the next round of the open singles and he has also made it through to the semi-finals of the mixed pairs with Bobbie Vanstone.

The coming week sees mixed friendlies against Feniton, Exonia and Honiton to close the August fixtures.