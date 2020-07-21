Budleigh bowlers enjoy excellent – and close – competition!

Budleigh bowlers in action during club competition matches. Picture: DAVID ROBERTS Archant

A total of nineteen matches in the Summer competitions were completed over Thursday and Friday last week at Cricket Field Lane and, as the sun shone, the Budleigh bowlers once again showed their skills and enjoyed two days of intensive bowling, writes David Roberts.

The highlight of the first morning was the men’s championship singles match involving last year’s winner Andrew Cardy and Paul Griffin.

It was certainly a highly competitive match and indeed, one worthy of the final, but it was Paul who found that extra accuracy to take the tie 21-18. Ralph Cartwright registered four shots in the final two ends to clinch a close match 21-17 against Mike Clark whilst David Roberts defeated Peter Foreman 23-17 in another tightly fought encounter in the same competition as the winners moved into the quarter-finals.

In the ladies’ championship singles round robin competition, Diana Chance, playing her first summer tournament at the club, came from behind to finish strongly against

Marilyn Jackson to win 21-15 whilst Marilyn made sure she stays in contention in the competition with her own win over Gwen Hurst 21-12. Melissa Camp played well to defeat Marilyn Foreman 21-15 whilst there was an impressive win for Hilary Medley 23-13 against previous champion Mo Bond.

Ann Vincent also had a convincing win over Mo Bond to open her account in the competition.

The men’s two-wood is being played in a round-robin format, split across four groups and this competition kicked off with wins for Gerry Roberts 13-9, David Tomlinson 12-9 whilst

Peter Foreman played well to win convincingly 15-4.

Andrew Cardy, Paul Griffin and Brian Ward all found their form to win through their first matches of the competition whilst Peter Hillman had to dig deep against debutant Andrew Skudder to snatch a draw on the last end 12-12.

There were some exciting moments in the pairs competition as Hilary Medley and Graham Rant won through 19-18 against Melissa Camp and Mike Clark with the match going to an extra end and Hilary securing victory with her last wood.

In the men’s pais, Bryan Membery and Tony Mackness beat David Tomlinson and Ralph Cartwright 20-14 and Peter Hillman and Andrew Cardy found some consistent form to reach the semi-finals 25-7.

In a close ladies’ 106 match, Penny Weeks did enough to take the tie against Gwen Hurst 111-86.

With the success of the two days there will be further matches on Thursday and Friday this week to keep the momentum of the competitions going.

A big thank you, to all the players and organisers and for maintaining a safe environment at the club.