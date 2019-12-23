Advanced search

Budleigh bowlers enjoy Christmas cheer at the annual Grand Draw and buffet

PUBLISHED: 13:57 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:57 23 December 2019

Budleigh bowlers enjoying the festiive meal that was held at the club. Picture BUDLEIGH BOWLS CLUB

Budleigh bowlers enjoying the festiive meal that was held at the club. Picture BUDLEIGH BOWLS CLUB

The annual Christmas Grand Draw and Buffet at Budleigh Bowls Club was a huge success, writes David Roberts.

A full house of over 50 members let their hair down and enjoyed a great evening quizzing, eating and drinking, and winning prizes in the now famous club event.

The evening was once again superbly masterminded by Paul and Sonia Griffin.

The whole event raised signifcant funds for the club and a highlight was certainly the sumptuous buffet provided by Mo Bond, with important assistance from Lilian Grainger and Joan Shaw.

As ever, Brian Evans kept the liquid refreshment flowing with the help of Dick Mitchell, and other helpers on the night to mention are Marilyn Jackson, Bobbie Vanstone, Margaret and Peter Avery and Jenny Roberts.

The club would like to thank all its members for their support over the year and to wish them and their families a very Happy Christmas and a truly prosperous new year.

