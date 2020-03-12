Advanced search

Budleigh bowlers enjoy a hat-trick of home wins

PUBLISHED: 11:51 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:51 12 March 2020

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9104. Picture: Simon Horn.

In a busier than normal week at Cricket Field Lane the Budleigh Bowlers were in fine form as they recorded three wins and a draw against local rivals, writes David Roberts.

A close mixed match against Dawlish saw an overall 39-31win, with victories on both rinks. Joan Cowing, Lilian Grainger, Joan Shaw and skip Gerry Roberts came from behind to snatch a win on their rink 23-18 with a six wood finish on the last end. Margaret Avery, Brian Evans, Ann Vincent and Mo Bond recovered from a very slow start failing to score in the first six ends, finished strongly, winning 16-13.

It was a story of contrasting triple rinks when Topsham visited with an impressive overall win for Budleigh 54-25.

Anne Goddard, Simon Weclawek and Gerry Roberts were always in control and finished the game scoring 20 shots over the last four ends to notch up a 37-9 victory. On the other rink there was a closer affair as Mike Clark, Dick Mitchell and skip Marilyn Jackson overcame a fight back from Topsham to take the game 17-16.

The Budleigh men entertained their Sidmouth counterparts and found some good form to outplay them and win 45-22 over two rinks.

Tony Lim, Mike Killoran, Paul Griffin and David Tomlinson hit a purple patch midway through their game and never looked back finishing in style with a 22-9 win whilst Bob Clifford, Brian Evans, Simon Weclawek and skip Brian Goddard again dominated their rink and ran out 23-13 victors.

The last of the friendlies for the week was an all lady affair against Sidmouth and honours were shared as a 34-34 draw was played out with a rink a piece.

Melissa Camp, Ann Vincent, Joan Cowing and Joan Shaw came from behind to win their rink on the last end 18-17 whilst Anne Goddard, Hilary Medley and Mo Bond saw their rink slip away on the last end 16-17. Nevertheless, this was a very competitive match enjoyed by all.

