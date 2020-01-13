Budleigh bowlers edged out in friendly meeting with Madeira

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

A men's friendly, at home to Madeira, ended in victory for the visitors on both rinks, writes Don Huish.

Level at eight-all after a dozen ends, Bob Finch's side finished strongly to win by 23 shots to 14.

The second match was much closer with Simon Weclawek's team needing a single on the final end to tie, but they were thwarted when Leighton Burston's squad took a pair and won by 22-19.

Another home friendly, this time with Ottery St. Mary, ended with one rink win apiece.

Mo Bond, skipping Margaret Avery, Gerard McCarthy and Mike Clark, triumphed by 21 shots to 15, but a heavy defeat on the second rink meant Ottery were very comfortable winners.

In the latest Ashbury Dental Care Evening League match the Madeira Robins took five of the six available points from the Budleigh Falcons.

This was however a creditable performance from the Falcons against one of the strongest teams in the league.

David Roberts skipped Gerard McCarthy and Stephen Lacey to a 16-all draw while Peter Burch, Bob Gooch and Terry Kelly were unlucky to lose by a single shot at 20 to 21.

The first matches in the club's internal competitions have now been played and the following contestants have won through to the second round :- Tony Lim, Peter Burch, who was taken to 26 ends by Gerry Roberts, Simon Weclawek, David Roberts, bowling well after his enforced absence and last but not least - competitions organiser Gerard McCarthy. Congratulations to all, and thanks to the markers.