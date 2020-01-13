Advanced search

Budleigh bowlers edged out in friendly meeting with Madeira

PUBLISHED: 10:24 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:24 13 January 2020

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Archant

A men's friendly, at home to Madeira, ended in victory for the visitors on both rinks, writes Don Huish.

Level at eight-all after a dozen ends, Bob Finch's side finished strongly to win by 23 shots to 14.

The second match was much closer with Simon Weclawek's team needing a single on the final end to tie, but they were thwarted when Leighton Burston's squad took a pair and won by 22-19.

Another home friendly, this time with Ottery St. Mary, ended with one rink win apiece.

Mo Bond, skipping Margaret Avery, Gerard McCarthy and Mike Clark, triumphed by 21 shots to 15, but a heavy defeat on the second rink meant Ottery were very comfortable winners.

In the latest Ashbury Dental Care Evening League match the Madeira Robins took five of the six available points from the Budleigh Falcons.

This was however a creditable performance from the Falcons against one of the strongest teams in the league.

David Roberts skipped Gerard McCarthy and Stephen Lacey to a 16-all draw while Peter Burch, Bob Gooch and Terry Kelly were unlucky to lose by a single shot at 20 to 21.

The first matches in the club's internal competitions have now been played and the following contestants have won through to the second round :- Tony Lim, Peter Burch, who was taken to 26 ends by Gerry Roberts, Simon Weclawek, David Roberts, bowling well after his enforced absence and last but not least - competitions organiser Gerard McCarthy. Congratulations to all, and thanks to the markers.

Most Read

Exmouth man accused of Newton Poppleford murder remanded in custody

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

‘Bags of help’ for East Devon’s good causes

Customers can vote for one of three causes. Picture: Kevin Lines

Exmouth and Sidmouth could be getting multi-model electric vehicle charger

The multi-model vehicle charger at Nancy Potter House. Picture: Andy Extance

Brixington Blues U9 net super sponsorship as they prepare for cup quarter-final tie

Brixington Blues U9s in their smart new kit thanks to the generosity of Kennford Tarmacadam Surfacing Contractors. Blues are in home cup action this coming Saturday (Janaury 18) against Kentisbeare. Picture: BRIXINGTON BLUES FC

Man, 30, charged with Newton Poppleford murder

The scene of a murder inquiry at a scrapyard in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 02 20TI 7066. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Exmouth man accused of Newton Poppleford murder remanded in custody

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

‘Bags of help’ for East Devon’s good causes

Customers can vote for one of three causes. Picture: Kevin Lines

Exmouth and Sidmouth could be getting multi-model electric vehicle charger

The multi-model vehicle charger at Nancy Potter House. Picture: Andy Extance

Brixington Blues U9 net super sponsorship as they prepare for cup quarter-final tie

Brixington Blues U9s in their smart new kit thanks to the generosity of Kennford Tarmacadam Surfacing Contractors. Blues are in home cup action this coming Saturday (Janaury 18) against Kentisbeare. Picture: BRIXINGTON BLUES FC

Man, 30, charged with Newton Poppleford murder

The scene of a murder inquiry at a scrapyard in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 02 20TI 7066. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Cockles slip closer to South West Premier basement after home defeat to Newbury Blues

The Cockles pack in the thick of the action during the home meeting with Newbury Blues. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

Budleigh bowlers edged out in friendly meeting with Madeira

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Exmouth Town Reserves win at Chudleigh with birthday-boy Tom Preece the star act

Football on pitch

Exmouth 2nd XV dominate throughout comprehensive win at Tiverton

Exmouth 2nd XV in a huddle at the end of their game at Tiverton. Picture: EXMOUTH RFC

Power cuts possible as Storm Brendan blows through

Gale force winds are forecast for the weekend.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists