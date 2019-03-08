Budleigh bowlers edged out in close contest at home to Sidmouth
PUBLISHED: 16:32 11 November 2019
Archant
A mixed home friendly against Sidmouth proved to be a close contest and it ended in victory for the visitors by just a single shot, writes Don Huish.
Mike Killoran, Simon Weclawek, Diane Dixon and John Dill had a good match and lead from the start, winning by 17 to 14, but a four shot deficit on the second rink gave Sidmouth the overall win.
There was a reversal of form in this week's fixture in the Ashbury Dental Care Evening League.
The high-flying Madeira Bluebirds fell prey to the Exonia Eagles who gained their first victory of the season.
Rink honours were shared with Leighton Burston's Madeiran trio salvaging two points for their 15-13 win.
However, the overall honours went to the Eagles with a final score of 34-28.