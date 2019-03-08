Budleigh bowlers edged out in close contest at home to Sidmouth

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

A mixed home friendly against Sidmouth proved to be a close contest and it ended in victory for the visitors by just a single shot, writes Don Huish.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mike Killoran, Simon Weclawek, Diane Dixon and John Dill had a good match and lead from the start, winning by 17 to 14, but a four shot deficit on the second rink gave Sidmouth the overall win.

There was a reversal of form in this week's fixture in the Ashbury Dental Care Evening League.

The high-flying Madeira Bluebirds fell prey to the Exonia Eagles who gained their first victory of the season.

Rink honours were shared with Leighton Burston's Madeiran trio salvaging two points for their 15-13 win.

However, the overall honours went to the Eagles with a final score of 34-28.