Budleigh bowlers edged out by visiting Police tourists

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3932. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Budleigh's regular contributor is currently indisposed, writes Don Huish.

He is greatly missed and we look forward to his return to the rinks.

As for the latest club news, a busy past week began with a visit by the Avon and Somerset Police tourists.

At the end of an enjoyable afternoon, acting captain Paul Griffin announced the visitors had triumphed by 93 shots to 88, although Budleigh had won on three of the five rinks.

The biggest margin was achieved by Melissa Camp, Andrew Scudder, Ann Vincent and Brian Membery who raced into an early lead and finished 23 shots to 12. Brian Goddard skipped his side to a one-shot victory, as did Mo Bond, who, with her last wood of the match, drew a close second to thwart the visitors who had been holding the three shots needed to win!

A double success over Sidmouth began with our travelling lady bowlers winning by 50 shots to 39.

Ann Vincent, Di Dixon and Bobbie Vanstone recovered from a slow start to score 13 shots over the last six ends and win by 19 shots to 12, while Mo Bond, skipping Ann Vincent and Penny Weeks, also won with their score being 17-12.

Captain-of-the-day, Peter Hillman, assembled a strong squad for the men's four rink home match which ended with Budleigh scoring 80 shots to Sidmouth's 53.

The largest contribution was the one of 16 shots from Peter Foreman, Bill Barber and Brian Membery, while skips Brian Summers and Brian Goddard chipped in with plusses of 14 and 10

For the penultimate friendly of the season, Bradninch brought four teams of triples, only one of which was successful resulting in the aggregate scores of 86 to 66 in favour of the home side.

Bobbie Vanstone, Gerry Roberts and Brian Membery recorded a resounding 32-10 victory and Andrew Scudder, Peter Hillman and Mo Bond saw an eight shot lead almost evaporate but held on to win by one.

In a most extraordinary game, Peter Foreman, Joan Shaw and Penny Weeks quickly fell in arrears by three shots to 18, but, to the dismay of their opponents, scored 20 more over the last seven ends to win 26-22.