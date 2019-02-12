Budleigh bowlers continue fine form in all competitions

Archant

The past week was a busy one for the Budleigh bowlers and it was also one that resulted in a great set of results at all levels in the club, writes David Roberts.

The week included three wins and a draw in the mixed and ladies’ friendlies against bigger clubs, outcomes that are always very satisfying and there was a resounding win in the men’s Exonia League and another fine performance from the Buzzhawks in the Budleigh Evening League, the latter leaving them now odds-on favourites to take the title.

Against Maderia there were wins on both rinks as Tony Lim, Tony Hanson, Mo Bond and skip Joan Shaw settled well early on to run out 20-9 victors, whilst Gwen Hurst, Mike Shaw, Gerry Roberts and Dawn Graham registered 10 shots over five ends midway through the contest before going on to secure a 17-11 win.

The ladies were on fine form in a home match against Sidmouth, coming through 32-30.

In this fixture, the best of the rinks was the one comprising Melissa Camp, Marion Lacey, Ann Membery and Mo Bond, who finished strongly to win, 22-16.

Against Exonia, the ladies again dug deep to earn a 34-all draw.

Ann Vincent, Joan Cowing and Dawn Graham scored three shots on the last end to win 19-18, whilst Gwen Hurst, Mellisa Camp and Di Lowe could not fight off a late fightback from the Exonia ladies and they suffered a single shot, 16-15 defeat. The annual match against the Masons turned into a confusing affair with some of the Budleigh bowlers playing for the opposition, but nevertheless, it was an enjoyable afternoon with the Budleigh bowlers winning on all fronts to claim an overall 35-24 result.

The best of the rinks was that of Mellisa Camp, Tony Hanson, Don Huish and Mo Bond, who were convincing 23-11 winners.

The Budleigh Buzzhawks consolidated their top position in the Budleigh Evening league with a fine 49-30 win over their nearest rivals, the Maderia Robins.

Paul Griffin, Dick Mitchell and Leighton Burston were on fine form with a 27-9 victory whilst Tony Lim, Peter Cooper and skip David Roberts fought well in a tightly contested match to win 22-21.

In the Monday night Exonia League, Leighton Burston, Gerard McCarthy and David Roberts took total control to outplay the Exonia Chiefs with a convincing 20-5 victory.

The Tuesday morning Triples League saw a win for Team Ash – Derek Stanley, Stephen Lacey and Tony Lim 20-14 – and for Team Elm – David Tomlinson, Simon Weclawek and skip Brian Summers, who won it on the last end with a great shot 17-16.

In the Budleigh Ladies external league, Gwen Hurst, Di Lowe and Joan Shaw beat Axminster 17-15 and, in the club internal competitions John Dill progressed in the four wood and David Roberts in the two wood discipline.